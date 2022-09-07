dayton-daily-news logo
BAILEY, Jettie

BAILEY, Jr., Jettie Harold

Born January 17, 1949, in Middletown, Ohio, to Jettie and Elsie May Bailey. Passed away September 2 age 73. He leaves to cherish his memory one son Christopher Tipton, four brothers: Dwight Bailey (Debra), Michael A. Bailey, I (Patsy), Jettie A. Bailey (Shauntee'), and Eugene Bailey (Nicole), four sisters: Frances Truss (Joseph), Carol Howard, Collis Newland (Tony) and Delsia Taylor, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 10 a.m. until time of service 11am, at Faith United Church, 9 Baltimore Ave, Middletown, Ohio, Rev. Michael A. Bailey I, Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com.

Donald Jordan Memorial Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Middletown

3520 Roosevelt Blvd

Middletown, OH

45044

