BAIRD, John T.



John T. Baird, age 83, of Springfield, passed away on December 25, 2020, in Mt. Carmel Hospital.



He was born in Springfield on April 4, 1937, to Maurice L. and Catherine (Dunigan) Baird. John was a 1954 graduate of Enon High School and a 1958 graduate of The Ohio State University with a Degree in Agriculture. John was a lifelong farmer in Clark County.



John is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty Jean (Robinson) Baird; daughter, Peggy Ann (Baird) Agle and her husband, Robert Agle; and son, David and his wife, Cindy (Knapp) Baird. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Emily (Dominic) DePompei, Allison (Chad) Seaman, and Laura and Christopher Baird; and three great-grandchildren: Leo and Vinny DePompei, and Autumn Regula.



John is also survived by three sisters, Mary Anne Ark, Mildred Shook, and Janice Covey. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.



Predeceasing John are two brothers, James Toner and William Baird: one sister, Jane Lucietich and grandson-in-law, Lucas Regula.



In addition to being a lifelong farmer, John was very active in the local community. He was a Mad River Township Trustee for 24 years, a member of the Clark County Soil and Water Conservation Board, a director for the local Huntington Bank, and was on the OSU College of Agriculture Development Board.



John was a devoted family man and cherished the friendships he cultivated over the years. Among his favorites were the morning crew at the Springfield YMCA, the Thursday noon lunch bunch, and the Carriage Inn coffee group.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.



Go Bucks!!



The LITTLETON and RUE FUNERAL HOME will be serving the family. A celebration of life will take place at the Clark County Heritage Center, 117 S. Fountain Ave., from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021. John's wishes were to be cremated and the ashes spread on the farmland that he worked for over sixty years. You may express condolences to the family at



www.littletonandrue.com



