Baker, Margot

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BAKER (MINNIX), MARGOT

Margot Minnix Baker was born on August 6, 1943, in Middletown, OH, and passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023, at her residence in Carlisle, OH. Among survivors are a brother, six children, and many grandchildren. Private services were at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to All Paws Matter Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 694, Middletown, OH 45042. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main Street, Middletown, OH. Her complete obituary may be seen at and condolences sent to the family on this website, www.herr-riggs.com

