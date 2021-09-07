dayton-daily-news logo
X

BALES, Warren

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BALES, Warren

Entered into Eternal Life on Friday, August 6, 2021, at the age of 82. He was born on

August 15, 1938, in Cincinnati, the son of the late James

Russell and Josephine (Estes) Bales. Beloved husband of

Elizabeth (Confer) Bales, married almost 30 years, Warren died peacefully with Elizabeth at his side. He is survived

by his step-daughters, Amy Herrmann, Susan (Herrmann) and Don Walk and Cathy

(Herrmann) and Michael Cooney M.D.; 5 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, James, Harold, Kenneth, Charles, Mary and

Roger. Warren was a member and past Exalted Ruler of the Elks B.P.O.E. Lodge No. 93, and was a Mason, Shriner, and Kentucky Colonel. He retired from North American Properties as a Field Supervisor after 30 years. A special thank you to the staff at La Posada Senior Living Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Private Services will be held with Interment in

Greenwood Cemetery, Hamilton. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home

240 Ross Ave

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/hamilton-oh/webb-noonan-kidd-funeral-home/6936?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
CARTER, TONY
2
DANIELS, Carolyn
3
MORRIS, RONALD
4
PING, RAYMOND
5
SHURTE, DAVID
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top