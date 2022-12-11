BANKS, Wilma

BANKS (Early),



Wilma Jean



Wilma Jean (Early) Banks, 86, of West Carrollton, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022. She was born March 19, 1936, in Germantown, the daughter of David and Julia Early.



Wilma and her late husband, Nathan, owned and operated Metropolitan Cleaning for 35 years. She enjoyed baking, gardening, and was an Ohio State Buckeye fan. Wilma enjoyed Christmas and was loved by everyone she met.



She is survived by her daughter, Lori (Timothy) Braun of TN; grandchildren, Brittany, Heather, Aaron, Kristen, Warren, and Justin; great-granddaughter, Lyla Lisa Jean; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.



Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Nathan W. Banks; daughters, Freda (David) Staup and Lisa Davis; brother, Roy Early; and her sister, Avilla Cox.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12 – 1 PM on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Funeral services will follow at 1 PM. Burial will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

