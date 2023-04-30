X

Barbarino, Carol

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Barbarino (Prokop), Carol Lynn

Carol Lynn Prokop-Barbarino, 59, of Springfield, passed away April 21, 2023 in her home. She was born August 28, 1963 in Hackensack, New Jersey, daughter of the late Anton and Alice Prokop. Survivors include her husband, Anthony John Barbarino, and several children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Per Carol's wishes, no services will be held at this time. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

