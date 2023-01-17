BARR, Alice M.



Age 86, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, January 20, 2023, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, OH 45416, with Rev Jackson officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

