BARRETT, Lendon



Lendon Barrett, age 73 of Kettering, passed away November 26, 2022. He was born November 27, 1948, in Richmond, KY, to the late David (Johanna) Barrett and Elura (Clyde) Fitch. In addition to his parents, Lendon was preceded in death by his siblings, Devona, Larry and Gary. He is survived by his beloved wife, Joyce Barrett; children, Michael (Teresa) Barrett and Melinda Barrett; granddaughters, Nicole and Erica; 7 great-grandchildren; siblings, Carolyn, Denzel (Jane), Kenny (Lila), Karen (Darrel), Lila and Levi; his loving family at The Church at Farmersville and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. A very special thank you to the neighbors that have been helping Lendon and Joyce over the past few years. Your kindness has not gone unnoticed and we truly appreciate everything you have done. Family will receive guests from 11 AM - 12 PM on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH 45439, where a funeral service will begin at 12 PM with Pastor J. Todd Smith officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery, Beavercreek, OH.

