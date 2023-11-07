Bartram, Billie

Bartram (Randolph), Billie Ruth



Billie Ruth Bartram passed away on November 3, 2023 at her home, in the company of people she loved, in Decatur, Michigan. Billie was born in Springfield, Ohio on December 20, 1944, the daughter of Ellsworth and Mary Rollins. She lived most of her life on what she referred to as "the east side" of Springfield, attending Warder Park Elementary, Shaffer Junior High and North High School (class of 1963), all the while being doated on and forever protected by her three uncles, Bill, Doc and Duke. She married her husband Jim on New Year's Day in 1964. They enjoyed almost 60 years of marriage, full of a great deal of fun, travel, constant bickering, and an awful lot of love. Billie loved being a mother and later being a grandmother. She had one son, Joel, and two grandchildren, Annika and Miles. She discovered what would end up being her life-long passion for working with children when she became a parent volunteer at Joel's elementary school. This led to her becoming a teacher's aide in 1979. For over 25 years, Billie worked for the Springfield City Schools, preferring to work with kids who needed a little extra help. After she retired from being a teacher's aide, Billie worked for several years providing care to adults with developmental disabilities. Once she retired for good, Billie and Jim moved to Michigan to be closer to Joel, Sarah, Annika and Miles. Despite this move, Billie remained a devoted and vocal fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes.



Billie was a loyal friend. If you were Billie's friend, you were also part of her family. Billie's family was non-traditional and the labels of how people were related to her, or not related at all, don't reflect the importance of the role they played her in life. While there was a great deal of special people in Billie's life, some of these people included Rhonda and RoxAnne Combs, Thereasa, Bob and his wife Casey, and Rita Rollins. Long time friends Butch and Terry Orndorff, along with Terry's family Tootie, Denise, and Brenda. Long time friends Bill and Kathy Hannon. And Billie's very special aunt/friend/sometimes mother, Joanne Rollins.



Billie was unwavering in her faith in God. She was a member of Grace Methodist Church in Springfield, Ohio and found great comfort and fellowship there. Billie's family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Grace Methodist Church @ 1401 W. Main St., Springfield, OH 45504.



Billie is survived by her husband Jim Bartram, her son Joel Bartram and his wife, Sarah Engstrom, her grandchildren Annika and Miles Bartram, brother-in-law Jerry (Regina) Bartram and several nieces, nephews, and cousins who she loved dearly but are too numerous to list. Billie was preceded in death by her parents, Ellsworth and Mary Rollins. Her special uncles Bill Rollins, George (Luana) Rollins and Raymond (Joanne) Rollins, Sister-in-laws Juanita Crouch and Judy (Richard) Kuhn.



Graveside services will be held on Thursday  Nov. 9, 2:00pm, at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in New Carlisle, OH.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Newell Chapel  83313 M 51, Decatur, MI. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.newellchapel.com



