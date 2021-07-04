BATISTA, Suzanne Dorsey



Suzanne Dorsey Batista was a caring wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. She passed away peacefully after a difficult fight with Dementia, in the early morning of June 21st, 2021, at the age of 87. She was born to Evelyn and Leo Dorsey on July 13th, 1933, in Jamestown, New York. At a very young age, she found a love of tap dancing and at 7 years old, danced for President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Around the same time, she was the



understudy for Shirley Temple. After she graduated from high school, her love of music took her to Western Maryland



College to pursue her Bachelor of Arts Degree. During her sophomore year, she met the love of her life, John V. Batista, she affectionately called João. After they both graduated, John and Suzanne married on June 30th, 1956. Together, they had four children. 2021 marked 65 wonderful years of



marriage. Suzanne was an entrepreneur, starting her own



piano studio where she taught music for 15 years and was very active in the Ohio Music Teachers Association. She loved to give back and was very involved in her community, volunteering at her church, in schools and for Christ Child Society of Dayton. She was an avid tennis player, playing weekly with her husband and their tennis buddies. She loved reading, and was a beloved member of many book clubs. She was a talented seamstress, creating quilts, costumes and church liturgical banners. Suzanne happily spent a lot of time in the kitchen cooking and baking for her loved ones; most memorably her Christmas cookies and famous chocolate pound cake. Suzanne was celebratory and full of life. She was extremely devoted to and proud of her family, going out of her way to make them feel special and loved. She was a wonderful and supportive friend. She was giving, thoughtful and beautiful. She had a balance of kindness, compassion and strength that was



awe-inspiring. Suzanne was a warm, bright spirit in all of the lives she touched and is already greatly missed by many. The memories she leaves us with will last a lifetime. Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Maria and many friends. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, John V. Batista; Siblings Mary Lou Urquhart (R. Peter) and Leo A. Dorsey, Jr. (Rose); Children John (Jay) V. Batista Jr. (Annette), Michael J. Batista (Marcia) and Elizabeth B. Haines (James); grandchildren Rachael Berger (Joseph), Nicholas Batista (Courtney), Benjamin Batista (Nicole), Jessica Batista (Kyle), Hannah and Jacob Haines; great-grandchildren Wesley and



Rita Berger; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Visitation will be held on July 9th, 2021, from 5:00-8:00 pm at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road, Kettering, OH 45440. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on July 10th, 2021, at 10:00 am at St Charles Borromeo Church. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made to Christ Child Society of Dayton at PO Box 292058, Dayton, OH 45429 and Capital City Hospice at The Hope Foundation, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr., Suite 170, Columbus, OH 43231.

