Motorcyclist killed in crash with truck in Washington Twp.

Deputies arrived to find the motorcyclist unresponsive in the road, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital South Campus, where he died.

A preliminary investigation determined the man was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle north on Paragon Road when he collided with a 2005 GMC Sierra pickup truck.

Speed is believed to be a factor, according to deputies.

The driver of the truck, a 53-year-old man, was not injured.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office’s Traffic Services Unit is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.