Motorcyclist killed in crash with truck in Washington Twp.

A 23-year-old motorcyclist died Thursday following a crash with a truck in Washington Twp.
At 10:31 p.m., Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Paragon Road, just north of Ohio 725, for a crash with injuries.
Deputies arrived to find the motorcyclist unresponsive in the road, according to the sheriff’s office.
He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital South Campus, where he died.
A preliminary investigation determined the man was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle north on Paragon Road when he collided with a 2005 GMC Sierra pickup truck.
Speed is believed to be a factor, according to deputies.
The driver of the truck, a 53-year-old man, was not injured.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office’s Traffic Services Unit is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.
About the Author