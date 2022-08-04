BAUMGARDNER,



Irma Christine



IRMA CHRISTINE BAUMGARDNER, 96, went to meet her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Oakwood Village. She was born in Detroit, Michigan, on December 9, 1925, to the late Dewey and Irene (Call) Mustar. During the Depression, her family moved to Springfield, Ohio. It was here that she attended Garfield and after a move, Highland Elementary, Hayward Junior High, Springfield High, and Wittenberg University.



After studying Business Administration, she worked for Pure Oil Company for 3 years and the Shell Oil Company 12 years.



At the age of 6, she first attended First Christian Church, was baptized at the age of 6 and served and attended services her entire life. During that time, she taught the fifth graders in the Junior Department, later taught in Junior Church, served in the Church Nursery, and as she got older, became involved in the Women's Missionary group. Her joy and therapy in recent years was in making greeting cards, which became a Card Ministry at First Christian for new members, birthdays, expressing sympathy, giving encouragement to the sick, and congratulating parents and grandparents on the arrival of babies. In the last 10 years, she also had a military mailing list.



Irma and Eugene Ralph Baumgardner were married December 24, 1949, at First Christian Church by John A. Wilson. Soon after their marriage, they began building their own home in the country. First, there was a seventy-foot walking bridge that needed to be built in order to get building materials over, then the house, and later a regular highway bridge to drive over the creek to the garage.



After moving into their new home and the birth of their daughter, Linda, and son, Paul, Irma first volunteered in the school library and later was hired as secretary to the Library Coordinator where she worked 15 more years in the Tecumseh School District.



Left to mourn her loss are her son, Paul Baumgardner of Springfield; daughter, Linda (Mark) Irwin of New Carlisle; granddaughters, Brooke (Jason) Van Hoorebeke and Bethany Johnson; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Lori, Charlotte, Aiden, Kaiden, Briar, Abigail, Sadie, and Mattea; brother, Thomas (Christine) Mustar; sister-in-law, Barbara (Massie) Mustar; nieces, Joy, Cynthia (Michael), Sue Ellen (Tim); nephews, Jeff, Bryant, and Mark, and several other relatives and friends.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Ralph Baumgardner; grandson, Brandon Irwin; two brothers, John and Donald Mustar, and sister-in-law, Shelby Jean (Click) Mustar.



A gathering of family and friends will be Sunday, August 7, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, at First Christian Church, 3638 Middle Urbana Road. A celebration of life will be Monday, August 8, 2022, at 11:00 am, also at the church, with Pastor Mark Irwin and Dave Augustus officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Online expressions of sympathy can be made at www.littletonandrue.com.



