BEALS, George T. Age 96, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Survived by three sons and daughter-in-laws, Donald; Howard and Cathy; Charles and Patricia; Pamela Beals; two daughters and son-in-laws, Susan and Mark Mustard, Barbara and Steve Alfrey, and; 16 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bertha, and son Stephen. A longtime resident of Kettering, WWII veteran, member of Ascension Catholic Church, Kettering VFW and retired after 40 years from WPAFB. Loved dancing, playing chess and cards and swimming. Many thanks to his many caregivers, especially Nancy and Lee of Hospice. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from 5-7 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, OH 45458. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 10:30 am at Church of the Ascension, 2001 Woodman Dr., Kettering, OH 45420. George will be laid to rest at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg, OH. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

