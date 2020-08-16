BEAN, Mary Catherine Age 69, of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020. She was born July 6, 1951, in Lexington, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Edmund and Audrey Coons. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ray Bean; and brother, Charles Coons. Mary is survived by her son, Keith Bean; sister, Teresa Coons; as well as numerous other relatives and many friends. Mary retired from Dayton Daily News, where she worked in the Advertising/Obituary department. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020, from 6 pm to 8 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). She will be laid to rest in Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ovarian Cancer Alliance of Ohio (www.ocao.org), in Mary's memory. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

