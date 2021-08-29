BEERY, Betty Maxine



Age 84, of Tipp City, OH, passed away August 20, 2021. She was born February 2, 1937, in Flatwoods, KY, to the late



Margaret Bayes and Roy Bayes. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Wayne Beery, brothers, Bill Bayes, Eddie Bayes, and sister, Jean Lemaster. Betty is survived by her children: David Beery and Kimberly Beery; and grandchildren: Derek Sellers and Malorie Sellers and great-grandchild Rhiannon. Betty ran an



ambulance and was an E.M.T. for the City of Huber Heights. She worked for Huber Heights Public Schools in the school



cafeteria for many years. Betty loved being a member of the Huber Heights Senior Center, where she served as a member of the board. In lieu of flowers, Betty's wishes were for her many friends to take someone they love out to eat, as this was one of the things she enjoyed. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6:00 pm on Friday, September 3, 2021, at



Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. The family will receive friends for one half hour prior to the service. The Service will begin at 6:00 pm and people will be encouraged to share a special memory of their experiences with Betty. To share a memory of Betty or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

