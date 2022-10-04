BEHR, Anthony



October 31, 1953 - September 30, 2022



Anthony Behr of Killeen Texas (Formerly of Dayton, Ohio) passed away with his family by his side after a short battle with cancer. He is survived by his seven children Amy (Byran), Jamie (Morgan), April, Ashely (Richard), Julie (Jeremy), Justin (Lucia), and Jordan. He has 3 sisters Mary, Connie, Mickey (Ronnie) and one brother Donnie (Marsha), 17 grandchildren, plus many nieces and nephews. He was an active member in St. Joseph's Church in Killeen, Texas and was always willing to help out his community.



He is preceded in death by his wife Sharon, his mother and father, his brother Sam, sister Theresa, and a brother-in-law Dave. Private Services will be set at a later time by the family. The family is asking for no flowers, or no donations. The family would like to thank New Century Hospice and the VA Hospital, Scott and White Hospital for all their help during this time.

