BEHRENS, Jack

BEHRENS, Sr., Jack Albert



61, of Springfield, passed away August 31, 2022, in the Ohio State University Hospital. He was born November 15, 1960, in Springfield, the son of Christopher Herman Joseph and Edna Mable (Arbuckle) Behrens. Mr. Behrens enjoyed working with old cars and spending time with his loving family especially his grandchildren. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and had been employed at Deer and Cal's as an HVAC specialist. Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 22 years, Melissa (French) Behrens; children, Karlos Ater, Christopher Behrens (Michelle), Jack A. Behrens Jr., Krys Behrens, Brittany Mullins (Drew), Christopher Paul, Charles Birt and Katie Birt; nineteen grandchildren; siblings, Betty Sparks, Mary Hall, Thelma Sigmon, Mildred Campbell, Ethel Jenkins (Mark) and Debra Kane (Tom); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Eddie Campbell; a grandson, Alex Campbell; three brothers, one sister and his parents. The Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Ray Willis officiating. Friends may visit with Jack's family for one hour prior to the services. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com