Bennett, Carolyn

Bennett (Smith), Carolyn Marie



Carolyn Marie (Smith) Bennett, age 80 of Verona, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2024. She worked for over 50 years at Marie Smith Candies in Greenville. Carolyn was a loving and very nice person. She enjoyed playing the piano and organ. Carolyn also enjoyed boating at Indian Lake and playing Canasta cards. She was an outstanding cook and loved making different types of food in the kitchen. One of Carolyn's biggest joys was taking care of her cats, she loved cats. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years: George Bennett, sister: Charlene (Rodney) Applegate and nephew: Shane (Ave) Applegate. She was preceded in death by her parents: Carl and Marie (Frantz) Smith. Graveside Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at Verona Cemetery in Verona, Ohio. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



