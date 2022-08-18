BENNETT, Cynthia J.



Cynthia J. Bennett , age 66, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, at her residence. She was born the daughter of Dale A. and Emily (Sharp) Travis on September 14, 1955, in Springfield, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband James Bennett II; brothers Markie Travis and Carson Travis. Cynthia is survived by her son James Bennett III; brothers Jeffery (Jenny) Travis of Centerville, and Boyd (Linda) Travis of Texas; sisters Deanna (Jerry) Guyton of Springfield, Sandra (Jeff) Stevens of Celina, Shawn (Rick) Clark of Urbana, and Shannon (Dave Hill) Travis of Tennessee; special friend Jerry Wilcox; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. Cynthia was a loving mother, sister, and friend. She will be missed by all those who love her. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022, from 10AM -12PM at the RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, 838 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio, with a graveside service at Ferncliff Cemetery 12:30PM. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



