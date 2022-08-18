BERNARD, Richard Lee



Age 88, of Middletown, and a former longtime resident of Vandalia, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Winfield of Middletown. He was born in Wilmington, Ohio, on July 28, 1934, the son of Harrison & Mary Ellen (Camp) Bernard. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force for 10 years and served in the Korean War. He worked at WPAFB DECI for over 25 years. He was a member of the Vandalia Church of the Nazarene, loved all sports especially baseball. He enjoyed card and coin collecting, fishing and playing Santa at the assisted living facility in Middletown.



He is survived by his children Rick (Tina) Bernard and Lori Pease; grandchildren April (Kathy) Sakach, Stephanie Harlan, David (Alisha) Harlan, Zach (Erica) Bernard and Rusty Bernard; great-grandchildren Dalton Harlan, Olivia Sakach and Kacey Bernard; a sister Judy (David) Campbell and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 61 years Sylvia Bernard in 2018; sisters Barbara and Linda and a brother Larry.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022, from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Richard's name to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St., Suite B, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

