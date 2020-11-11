X

Berning, Patricia

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

BERNING, Patricia S.

Age 50 of Springboro, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. Patricia was preceded by her parents, Bernard and

Marilyn Mahle. She is survived by her husband, Gary; two sons Tyler and Spencer; two sisters Debbie Wright, Cindy

Hendrickson; three brothers Andy Mahle, Dan Mahle, Greg Mahle. Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 AM Saturday, November 14, at the Church of the Incarnation. The family will

receive friends Friday from 4:00-8:00 PM, at the Westbrock

Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd, social distancing guidelines will be followed, Burial, Calvary Cemetery.

Funeral Home Information

Westbrock Funeral Home

5980 Bigger Road

Kettering, OH

45440

https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

