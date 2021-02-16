BERRY, Lucinda

X

Age 84, of Union, Ohio, passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, February 19, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Pastor Timothy Hawkins, officiating and Dr. Craig S. High, Words of Comfort. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

