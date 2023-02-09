BITTNER, James A.



James A. Bittner, 70, of Enon, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, in Enon. He was born June 1, 1952, in Springfield, to the late Marcus "Moon" and Irene (Kolberg) Bittner. James worked at Parker Sweeper of Springfield, Briggs and Stratton and then Super Steel in Milwaukee, WI. He was an avid Atlanta Braves fan, played/coached softball, and he enjoyed the seven cruises he took with his wife. James is survived by his wife, Connie (Cotterman) Bittner, whom he married on June 27, 1987; two step daughters: Kelli and Scott Turner of Santa Maria, CA, and Kathleen and Michael Anderson of Cedarberg, WI; two sisters: Rosie (Pete) Keihl of Springfield, OH, and Sandy (Ronnie) Dobbles of Alpha, IL; as well as nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors who will miss him dearly. A funeral service will be conducted 1:00 PM Friday, Feb 10, 2023, in Adkins Funeral Home, Enon. Burial will follow the service in Clifton Cemetery. A visitation will be held 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Thurs, Feb 9th, also in the funeral home.



www.adkinsfunerals.com