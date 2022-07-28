BLOODSAW, Clave

dayton-daily-news logo
Clave Bloodsaw Sr., 83, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022. Born May 2, 1939, in Marvell, Arkansas, and a resident of Dayton, the majority of his life. He leaves to cherish his memories his ex-wife Dororthy Bloodsaw; daughters Felicia Bloodsaw, Rockquetta Sherie Harris; sons Clave Bloodsaw Jr., Billy (Pamela) Goodman Sr., Reginal (Jasmine) Reed Sr., Antonio (Daniell) Tellis, Irin (Mylia) Bloodsaw, and Clayton Chung; 26 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral service 1pm, Friday, July 29, 2022, at All Nations Bible Fellowship, 3819 Kings Hwy., visitation 11am to 1pm. Family will receive friends 12-1pm.

