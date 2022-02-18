BLOUNT, Freddie Mae "Freda"



Age 74, born February 2, 1948, in Hogansville, Georgia, making her home in Dayton, Ohio, since the 1970's has gone home to be with the Lord on February 7, 2022, while a



patient of Hospice of Dayton. Freddie Mae is preceded in death by loving friend and spouse Zollie Ball, and mother Mozelle Purdue of Hogansville, GA. Freddie Mae leaves to mourn, son Terrell Lamar Strozier (Sylvia), Francine Sabrina Strozier, Anita Renee Calahan (Tyree), Reniquia Colleen Hughes (Kirby); grandchildren Da'Drion Tyus, Myreanna Grubbs, Kamari Steele (Kayela), Tyree Calahan, Jr., RaeQuan Underwood, Billie RaeAnna



Underwood; and great-grandchild Niyah Esmae Shepherd-Steele, a host of other loving family and friends.



Freddie Mae spent her life being an outstanding mother, and friend to many. She worked hard at getting any job she tackled done without hesitating. She was skilled at throwing down in the kitchen and was often commended and sought after to prepare the foods she was a master at cooking.



Freddie Mae worked tirelessly to fulfill the many titles she held as wife, mother, friend and family member to all the lives she was a part of during her temporal time on earth. She was able to build special bonds and friendships through the course of her lifetime and was known to keep it real with expectations of doing greater. Freddie Mae was wise beyond her years and nothing could get past her. Freddie Mae was known to say "if you know better you'll do better" with the expectation of increasing knowledge and education. She enjoyed plants and gardening, decorating homes and cooking.



At Freddie Mae's request, her body has been donated to Wright State University Anatomical Gift Program for the



advancement of science. Cremains will be buried at Rockafield Cemetery. In memory of Freddie Mae, in lieu of flowers,



donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family in the Guestbook at



