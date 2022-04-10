BOEHMER, Frederick Neil "Fred"



Frederick "Fred" Neil Boehmer, 84, of Hendersonville, passed away on April 6, 2022. He was born in Dayton, OH, to the late Norbert F. and Dorothy E. Boehmer. After graduating from the University of Dayton, Fred was the president and owner of Meyers - Boehmer



Funeral Home in Dayton, OH, for over 40 years. During this time, he and his late wife Pam rescued golden retrievers which he lovingly called "his furry friends". Fred was also an avid traveler and passionate about life. He made Hendersonville his home in 1992, where he became a member of The Episcopal Church of St. John in the Wilderness and



later met his wife Patsy. Fred is survived by his wife, Patsy S. Boehmer; his sons Frank (Maggie) Boehmer of Grapevine, TX, and James (Marilyn) Boehmer of Phoenix, AZ; his grandsons: Ryan Boehmer, Neil Boehmer, and Drew Boehmer; his granddaughter, Katelyn; his great-granddaughters, Claire and Grace; his best friend, Bill Folke; and beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Fred was predeceased by his late wife, Pamela B. Boehmer and his sister, Mimi Folke. A



memorial service will be held at The Episcopal Church of St. John in the Wilderness on Tuesday, May 3rd at 2:00pm. A



reception will follow the service in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John in the Wilderness, P.O Box 185, Flat Rock, NC 28731.

