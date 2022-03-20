BOLAR, Richard Allen



Richard Allen Bolar, 88, of Kettering / Bellbrook, Ohio, passed away on March 11, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Viewing /visitation time with the family will be Monday, March 28, at 10:00 AM at Fairhaven Church in Kettering, Ohio. Funeral services will be held immediately following at 11:00 AM with Pastor Ted Zabel officiating. Gravesite burial will follow at



David Cemetery. Arrangements are by Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills. Richard was born August 11, 1933, in Lancaster, Ohio, to Orville and Marguerite Bolar. He graduated from Lancaster High School in 1951, Asbury College in 1955, and earned a Master of Education degree from Miami University of Ohio in 1958. He married Marilyn June Riker Bolar on



August 22, 1954, in Glenwood, Indiana. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marilyn June, his four sons, his sister Joann Hacker, brother Michael Bolar, 16 grandchildren, and 7 great- grandchildren. More information can be found at



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com