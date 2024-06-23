Bolek (Taylor), Constance "Connie"



Bolek, Constance "Connie" Ellen, age 82 of Centerville, OH passed away on June 19, 2024 under hospice care with family at her side. Connie was born in Dayton, OH to the late Ralph and Zelma (Lauterbach) Taylor, attended Immaculate Conception School followed by Julianne High School graduating in 1959. Connie enjoyed dancing growing up, had a life-long love of music and taking long neighborhood walks. For relaxation she read books, played card games and worked jigsaw puzzles. Other interests included collecting postcards, quilting and scrapbooking. Connie was a long-time UD Basketball and Football season ticket holder, and regularly followed the Flyers on road trips with a tight-knit group of fellow fans. She was a founding member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, and longtime active member of Incarnation Parish where she attended the 8:30 daily mass. She was a selfless and loving person who was an attentive listener who served others. Connie had numerous health challenges, including Multiple Sclerosis and dementia (Primary Progressive Aphasia), that she fought relentlessly without complaining. The family is extremely grateful for the loving care provided by the compassionate team at Bethany Village. Connie was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Robert Taylor, Donald Taylor and John Taylor, her sisters Marilyn Scheblo and Joanne Caffrey. She is survived by her devoted husband of 63 years, John "Jerry" Bolek; children Deborah Chapman (Richard), David Bolek (Mary Kay), Daniel Bolek, Christine Stephenson (Robert) and Michael Bolek (Meredith); grandchildren William Chapman, Robert Chapman, Jack Bolek, Henry Stephenson (Amanda) , Joseph Bolek, Francis Stephenson (Mace), Natalie Bolek, James Bolek, Edward Bolek, Matthew Bolek and Ryan Bolek; great grandchildren John Stephenson and Theodore Stephenson; and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends Sunday, June 23rd from 4-6pm at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road Kettering, OH. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, June 24th at 11:00am at Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Avenue Centerville, OH with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Bethany Village in memory of Connie Bolek, Benevolent Care Program or Residential Life Program, you can give online at Graceworks.org=support/donate Bethany Village, or with a credit card by calling (937) 436-6888. Online condolences can be left at www.westbrockfuneralhome.com



