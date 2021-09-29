BOLINGER, Mary "Sis"



Passed away September 27, 2021, and is now in the presence of her Lord and Savior, who she knew had died for our sins on the cross, Jesus Christ.



Mary was born on July 5, 1957, in Manchester, KY, to Robert and Edith Jarvis who have preceded her in death. Mary was also preceded in death by her brothers, John Henry and Bobby Glenn. Mary is survived by her husband of 45 years Mark Bolinger; daughter Jill Marie Ratliff and son Derrick (Buc) Bolinger; two sisters Janice Warnock and Joy Sue Lunsford; four brothers Jerry (Judy) Jarvis, Calvin (Carol) Jarvis, Cliff (Janie) Jarvis, and Randy Jarvis along with numerous nieces and nephews.



Mary was known for her kindness, laughter and most of all her dedication and devotion to being an amazing mother.



The family would like to thank Hospice of Cincinnati, Tri Health Cancer Institute, and most of all her brother Cliff Jarvis. Cliff was directly involved in her care until the very end. The love and compassion he demonstrated towards Mary and her family during this difficult time will forever be appreciated. www.avancefuneralhome.com.

