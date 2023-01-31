BOWDEN, Beth Ann



Age 63, , of Hanover Township passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at her home. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on January 4, 1960, the daughter of Raymond and Catherine (Burian) Wagner. On April 30, 1982, in St. Martin of Tours Church, Cheviot, Ohio, she married Edward R. Bowden.



Beth was a member of Queen of Peace Church and participated in the Bible Study group, and many other church activities. She continued to work as the Assistant Registrar for Miami University Oxford for over twenty-seven years.



Survivors include her husband, Ed; four children, Maggie (Matthew) Day, USAF TSgt Joe (Caitlin) Bowden, Andy (Kathleen) Bowden and Amanda(Jess Fansler) Bowden; four grandchildren, Hunter, Parker, Riley and Raelynn Day; a sister, Peggy (Jim) Gaither; three brothers, Fr. William Wagner, Greg (Janet) Wagner, Brian (Mary Beth) Wagner; brother and sisters-in-law; aunt, uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins, many friends, and her beloved Miami University Family.



Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Dave (Rose) Wagner and a sister, Kathleen in infancy.



Prayers will be offered at 9:30am Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am Wednesday at Queen of Peace Church, 2550 Millville Ave. Visitation will be from 5-8:00pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Beth can be directed to Queen of Peace School. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.



