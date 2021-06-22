BOWLING, Cynthia



Cynthia Bowling, age 73, of Fairfield Township, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021. She was born May 31, 1948, in



Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ted and Betty (nee DeGarlais) Broyles. Cynthia was a 1966 graduate of Garfield High School and worked in the credit and customer service



department at Macy's. She loved her family and friends and loved being a grandma more than anything in the world. She is survived by two daughters, Tami Rose and Shelley



Stewart; one grandson she raised as her own, Justin (Sarah) Bowling; grandchildren, Andrew Bowling, Megan (Will)



Matthews, Baylee Rose, Hannah Rose, Lauren Matthews,



Logan Matthews, and Ali Rose; six great-grandchildren,



Sophia, Jennifer, Colton, Liam, J. T., Maci, and Baby Boy Curtis on the way; one brother, Greg Broyles; one sister, Melinda (Steve) Roth; and nieces and nephews, Kim (Mike) Seybold, Matt Roth, Kevin (Beige) Broyles, Dustin (Tara) Broyles, Kristen (Jake) Skeeters, and the late Mark Roth. Cynthia was also



preceded in death by two brothers, Dick Broyles and Steve Broyles. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from 4:00 PM until the time of the memorial service at 5:00 PM. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

