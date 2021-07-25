BOWLING, Elijah



Age 89 of Fairfield passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, in his home. He was born



December 23, 1931, in Bowlingtown, Kentucky, the son of the late Floyd and Lula Deaton Bowling. Mr. Bowling served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of the Stahlheber Baptist Church. He worked for many years as a



supervisor for Krauth and Benninghofen and later at Hamilton Stands. He is survived by his wife Thelma Bowling; daughter-in-law Thelma Sue Hausmann; two grandchildren Nancy (Ron) Jerger and Dennis (Vickie) Hausmann; five great- grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; one brother Richard (Cheryl) Bowling; two sisters Edra (the late Clarence) Jones, and June (Tim) Marshall. Mr. Bowling was also preceded in death by two children Dennis and Robert Hausmann; five brothers John, Brown, Thomas, Floyd, and Roy Jones; and four sisters Emma Woods, Louise Shouse, Loretta Bowling, and Eva DeZarn. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME. 3080 Homeward Way at RT. 4, Fairfield on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, from 9:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park.



