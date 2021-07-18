BOYDSTON, Margaret

BOYDSTON (Sidner), Margaret Ann



Age 93, cherished Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Aunt and Friend passed away peacefully at Ohio Hospice of Dayton. She was born in 1928 in West Jefferson, Ohio, the daughter of Maxwell and Vivian (Schoby) Sidner. She graduated from West High School in Columbus. In 1993, she retired after 34 years from F-15 Communications at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. She was a 65+ year member DAR - Daniel Cooper



Chapter. She was an avid bowler and golfer. Survived by her daughter Deborah Boydston and son and daughter-in-law Dale and Lisa Boydston; brother Maxwell (Joan) Sidner, Jr. of Athens, GA; grandson and grandson-in-law, Jason and Ridge Banston; great-grandchildren; special friends Donna and Allan Friedman; and Kal and Marie Tinka; Bob Swisher; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.



Preceded in death by her parents, former husband, Roger Boydston; son-in-law Randall Fisher; grandson Brian Creachbaum; sisters, Audrey (David) Sharp, Isabelle (Paul)



Kaiser, Elinor (Holly) Sayre, Ivajean (Wendell) Webb. Memorial service to be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 20, 2021, with visitation one hour prior at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Margaret's memory to the Ohio Hospice of Dayton. Condolences can be expressed to the family at



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com