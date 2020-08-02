BRADSTREET, Jennifer Lynn Age 35, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away in her home, Monday, July 28, 2020. A Celebration of life gathering will be held outdoors at St. Andrew UMC, 350 N. Fairfield Rd. Beavercreek, OH., Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 8:30-10:00 p.m. For complete condolences and remembrances, visit www.routsong.com

