BRADY, Joanne S.

Born: June 14, 1934

Date of Death: Jan. 15, 2021

Joanne S. Brady, 86, of Florence, KY, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021. She was a retired Administrative

Assistant with the UAW Southeastern Division in Nashville, TN. Joanne was preceded in death by her husbands:

Richard E. Brady, Sr. and Peter Suich; parents: Alexander H. and Luella Smith Steinbrunner and siblings: Bernard Steinbrunner, Carole Neidert and Nancy Jones. She is survived by her children: Deborah (Ed Erras) Brady Rios, Richard E.

Brady, Jr, Michael A. (Teresa) Brady, Charles J. (Diane Webb) Bailey and Christi A. (Dan Goodenough) Bailey; grandchildren: Jessica Ho and Adam Brady; 3 great-grandchildren; sister:

Betty Lou Schmidt and several beloved nieces and nephews. Services for Joanne will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in

Nashville, TN. Memorials are suggested to the charity of the donor's choice. Connley Brothers Funeral Home in Latonia, KY, is serving the family. Online condolences may be

