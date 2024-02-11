Brennan, Kathleen "Kathy"



BRENNAN, Kathleen (Kathy) Age 71, passed away on Tuesday February 6, 2024, from Pancreatic Cancer. She was preceded in death by Parents, Dick and Mary Brennan and brother and S-I-L, Mike and Barb Brennan. She is survived by "big" brother Dan Brennan, Brother and Sister-in-law (and caregivers) Kevin and Karen Brennan, Aunt MaryAnn and Aunt GG, sisters-in-law Pam Brennan and Deborah Wilder. Many generations of nieces and nephews and cousins. She attended Carroll H.S. Class of 1970 and had recently reconnected with many alumni for social outings. Kathy had a strong work ethic and started work as a 16 yr. old at The Dabel Cinema for 2 + years. A year after graduation, she and classmate Pam Blanford, packed up their car and headed to this one traffic light/Cowtown called Kissimmee, Florida to apply for a job at this brand-new place called Disney World. What a great experience that was for adults in training. From there, assorted employment and exciting adventures occurred, such as Caribbean and Florida sites for Scuba Diving, sky diving and flying around in prop planes and gliders just for fun, and the joy of multiple beaches and year-round Sunshine. One year in between jobs, Kathy and a couple of girlfriends did a cross-country camping road trip (in a Toyota). She loved the beauty and people of Utah, the most! Her career was finalized by long term work in Social Services and retirement from GM Moraine Assembly. Retirement had been the best experience by being available for caregiving duties for family, eventually becoming primary caregiver to her ailing Mom and later to her disabled brother. She loved seeking out fun and interesting people. Kathy's regular activities include the enjoyable folks at the YMCA for working out, Pilates and Line Dancing. The best though, being the camaraderie at Lathem Senior Center, City of Kettering for assorted card games 6 days a week. So fun and challenging, with lasting friendships. Being retired also allowed her to indulge in her TV addiction. Not a snob, she enjoyed regular network programming of reality shows, clever sitcoms, stellar dramas and late night and day talk shows. Best of all was The Game Show Network. Guests may visit with Kathy's family on Monday Feb. 12th from 5-7pm at The Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road in Kettering. In lieu of flowers, make any memorial donations to SICSA, 8172 Washington Church Rd, Washington Township, OH 45458 or Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton OH 45420



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com