Brewer, Ronald E.



Age 81, of Tipp City, passed away, following a lengthy illness, at Troy Rehabilitation Center on Saturday, February 17, 2024. Ronald is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Mary Brewer; sister, Christine Brewer. Ronald loved to golf and won a few tournaments. He loved to work with his hands. He built award winning floats for the Mum Festival, scenery for his church, and plays. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Audrey; son, Greg Brewer; sisters, Malina (Gary Hogle) Brewer of HI, and Tricia Meads of CA. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.  11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 24 at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE, OH. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home with interment to follow in Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the National Kidney Foundation.



