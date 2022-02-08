BRITTAIN, Sarah Ann



"Sally"



Sarah "Sally" Ann Brittain, age 71, passed away February 3, 2022, at Atrium Medical Center. She was born to the late Fred and Laura (Eckert) Conrad on August 19, 1950, in Middletown, Ohio. Sally was an inside sales rep for AK Steel for over 35 years and was a member of the Amanda United Methodist Church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Sally enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her adventures with her sister, Susie, while traveling in their RV. Sally is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Stephen Brittain; children Thomas (Cori) Brittain, Amy (Robert Caudill) Brittain; grandchildren Silas Brittain, Lydia Turner, Nolan Turner; great-grandchildren Quinn Turner and Ryker Turner. She is also survived by her sister, Susan (Sam) Skeens; special niece and nephew David Skeens and Laura Bohannon, along with numerous other family members and friends. Sally was preceded in death by her parents and son, Justin Brittain. A visitation will take place at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave, Middletown, Ohio, on Thursday, February 10, 2022, from 11:00am-1:00pm with a funeral service to follow at 1:00pm. Burial will take place at Miltonville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Amanda United Methodist Church, 1315 Oxford State Rd, Middletown, Ohio 45044. To leave an online condolence to the family please visit



