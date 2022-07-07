BRITTON, Russell W.



Age 83 of Middletown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties, surrounded by his loving family. Russ was born June 14, 1939, in Kenton, Ohio, to the late William T. and Josephine (Wells) Britton. Russ graduated from Marion Harding High School in 1959. Russ and Susan Moodespaugh were united in marriage on June 17, 1978. Russ previously worked at Quaker Oats and Armco Inc. in Marion, Ohio, and retired from Lebanon Correctional Institution in 2003. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them, fishing, playing golf, cards and trivia and was a fan of the Cincinnati Reds and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Russ was a member of the American Legion Post # 218, life time member of the VFW Post # 3809 and a life time member of both Triangle Motorcycle Club in Marion, Ohio, and the American Motorcycle Association. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Stacy L. (Angela) Britton and William P. Britton both of Middletown, Ohio, brother, Eldon (Carolyn) Dodds of Marion, Ohio, and sister, Lynette (Patrick Sr.) Hines of Thurston, Ohio, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Russ was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Rodney and Lillian Britton and maternal grandparents, William and Leila Wells. A Receiving of Friends for Russ will be on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 4-8:00 pm at the Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. Memorial Services will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday, July 9, 2022, also at the funeral home with Reverend Connor L. Thompson officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Russell's memory to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at:



