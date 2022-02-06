Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

BROCKIE, Thomas

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BROCKIE, Thomas H.

Born 2/28/1924, in Detroit, Michigan. Deceased 1/29/22.

Preceded in death by his first wife, June, daughters Bridget and Janet, and sons-in-law Bob Thompson and Nick DeMarco.

Graduated Cass Technical High School and BSME University in Detroit.

Served USAAF and USAF in WWII, ETO, 8th Air Force, A01 Bomb Group, Pilot B-17 Flying Fortress.

Worked as a drafter for Hoffman Combustion Engineering Co., an Engineer for American Standard Industrial Div. in

Detroit, was Product Development Manager for Chrysler AM&S and Chief Engineer for Lau Blower in Dayton, Ohio. He was V.P. of Engineering for Barry Blower in Minneapolis, MN., and Engineering Manager for Hartzell Fan in Piqua, Ohio.

Tom is survived by his current wife, Mildred, and daughters Kathleen DeMarco, Susan (Glenn) Minser, Barbara (George) Leonard, Diane (Bob) Tipton, Mary Jo (Mike) Green, and

Elizabeth Brockie, and his sons, Tom (Marian) Brockie and Mark (Lisa) Brockie, step-daughters Janet (Mike) Dawson,

Linda (Mike) Anderson, step-son Dale (Denna) Hart and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Dayton.

Funeral arrangements by Brough Funeral Home in Miamisburg, Ohio.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
NEWKOLD, Julia
2
KELLER, Sophia
3
BERINGER, William
4
CLARK, Gail
5
SOLAZZO, Dominic
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top