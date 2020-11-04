BRONSTON,



Lafayette Antonio



Born February 20, 1948, in Springfield, Ohio, to Owen and Kathryn Bronston. Passed away October 30, 2020, age 72. He is survived by his wife Dora Bronston-Derrico, two sons: Alex and Nas'Shon Derrico Bronston, one daughter Lahna A.B. Bronston, three step-daughters: Joya Smith (Carl), Melinda Day, and Veronica



Carter; two brothers: Martin D. Bronston (Brenda), and Owen T. Bronston, three sisters: Emma Bronston-Campbell, Ruth Shelby (Michael), and Paula M. Bronston, grandfather of 4, other relatives and friends. Memorial service will be held



Friday, November 6, 2020, at 9:30 am at Dayton National



Cemetery, 4400 Third St, Dayton, Ohio, Dr. Jamey L. Colts,



Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan



Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com.

