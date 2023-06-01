X

Brown, Donald

Obituaries
1 hour ago

IN MEMORIAM

In Loving Memory

Donald L. Brown

03/25/64 - 06/01/21

How well I do remember

All the special times we had

As we were raised side by side

Sharing good times, sharing bad.

Sometimes we would disagree

But always made up in the end

But as we grew to be adults

We became the best of friends.

Then you heard the voice of Jesus

Gently calling from on high

He was holding out His loving arms

But I could not say "goodbye".

So I said "see you later" baby brother

Til we meet again someday.

