BROWN, Dorothy J.

Age 90 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday,

December 9, 2020, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. She was born on September 16, 1930, in Dayton. Mrs. Brown was a retired employee of National City Bank. Preceded in death by her husband Odis Elmer Brown, granddaughter Kelli, great-grandson Clayton, 1 brother & 3 sisters. She is survived by her 2 loving sons Michael (Lora) & Rick (Kathy), 2 grandchildren Chris (Michelle) & Amanda, 3 great-grandchildren Lexie, Drew & Brady, as well as other relatives & many friends. A Private Graveside Service will be held at Miami Valley Memory

Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice in Mrs. Brown's memory. Arrangements

entrusted to the DALTON FUNERAL HOME, Germantown. Please share condolences at daltonfh.com.

