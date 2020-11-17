BRUCE, Linda S.



70 of Springfield went home to be with her Lord on November 14, 2020. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on January 11, 1950, the daughter of Lee and Annie Singleton. Linda was a graduate of Springfield South High and a proud member of the Springfield Missionary Baptist Church, attending for over 60 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing Bingo at McDonald's, knitting and traveling. Linda was preceded in death by her parents; husband Robert Bruce; daughter Angie Clingenpeel; siblings Janet Singleton and Robert Earl Singleton. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter Heidi (Carl) Parrett; sister Judy Bishop; brother Fred Singleton; grandchildren Michael (Jess) Collett, David (Suzy) Parrett, Jake (Kristen) Parrett, Isaac Parrett and Kaylee Parrett; great-grandchildren Nevaeh, Addie, Bella and Brayden; nieces, nephews, and a host of friends at the Springfield Towers. Services to honor Linda will be Wednesday at 3:00PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with Rev. Orbie Estep and Rev. Dennis Parrett. Friends and family may call from 2:00PM until time of service. Burial to follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



