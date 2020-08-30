BRUEWER, Catherine T. Died on the 25th day of August 2020, at the age of 98. Katie as we knew her, was born October 31, 1921, to Harry H. and Catherine C. (Bergedick) Bruewer. She was a lifelong resident of the Hamilton and Fairfield area. She attended St. Ann grade school and Notre Dame Academy. Katie was employed at Shuler & Benninghofen, Hamilton Autographic, and Butler County Clerk of Court Office. Early on she was a member of St. Ann and later Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Fairfield singing in their choirs. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Henry J, James A. and his wife Lavonne, Bernard and his wife Jean, Philip and his wife Sandra and sister, Ruth A. Gahan and her husband Edward. She is survived by brothers, Theodore and his wife Madelyn, William and his wife Dolores and her brother, Henry's wife Alida. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews who have many fond memories of Aunt Katie. In the 1960 and 70s she was active in C.Y.O. (Catholic Youth Organization) and will be remembered by many young people of that time. For her efforts she received a silver medal from the Archdiocese engraved in Latin "PRO DEO ET JUVENTE" meaning "FOR GOD AND YOUTH" of which she was very proud. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 am Tuesday at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Fairfield, Father Tharp celebrant. The family will receive friends from 10-10:30 am Tuesday in the narthex of Church. Internment at St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 400 Nilles Rd. Fairfield, OH 45014 or Society of St. Vincent de Paul. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com



