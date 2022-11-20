BRUNE, Dolores F.



Dolores F. Brune, age 87, of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Dolores was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on September 30, 1935, to Milan Brune and Antionette (Okruhlica) Brune. She worked at Winters Bank in Oakwood, Ohio, as a bank teller for 37 years and volunteered at Fort Hamilton Hospital gift shop. Dolores enjoyed playing cards, visiting the casino, and eating at Gina's Italian Restaurant with her friends.



Dolores is survived by numerous cousins, family members, and friends. Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, Antionette and Milan Brune.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at St. Stephens Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to any cancer research organization of your choice.

