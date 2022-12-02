BRUNK, Marie

BRUNK (Mohler), Marie Alice



Daughter of Earl and Esther (Layman) Mohler was born on November 1, 1945, in Dayton, Ohio. She passed away November 29, 2022, at the age of 77 years and 28 days. She accepted Jesus and was a member of the Old German Baptist Brethren Church at the time of her passing. She was united in marriage to Daniel Brunk on August 7, 1971. This union was broken after 34 years due to his passing on February 20, 2006. They had one son and one daughter. Mom was a jovial soul who always looked on the bright side of life. She loved music and singing and was a very good artist before her health prevented her from doing this. She enjoyed the last five years at Just Like Home, a care facility outside Lewisburg, OH, due to declining health. She is survived by her son, Alan of Lewisburg, OH; daughter, Carol (Scott) Emig also of Lewisburg; six granddaughters, Rylee (Brendan) Swearingen, Paige Emig, Adria, Emig, Sophia Brunk, Ava Brunk, and Malyn Emig; three grandsons, Rhett Emig, Cohen Emig, and Davis Brunk; special niece, caregiver and friend, Annie Heffley and her caregivers at Just Like Home we consider her family too. She has lots of other loved ones and supporters that she appreciated. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 5th at The Wolfcreek Meeting House, Brookville. Visitation will be on Sunday, December 4th from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Just Like Home Elderly Care, 8174 Shields Rd., Lewisburg, OH.

