Bryant, Patricia



Patricia Ann Bryant, 86, of Franklin, OH, passed away Monday, January 22nd, 2024, at Terra Bella Assisted Living, in Athens, TN. She was born on April 3rd, 1937, in Middletown, OH to John and Grace Perry. Pat was a loving Wife, Mother, Mother-in-law, Grandmother, Sister, and Aunt. She was a Homemaker for her beloved family. She enjoyed traveling, square dancing, and spending quality time with family and friends. Pat is survived by her children; Crystal (Daryl) Napier, of Tennessee, Kent (Mona) Bryant, of Middletown, Lana (Kevin) White, of Texas, four grandchildren, twelve great- grandchildren, and twelve great-great-grandchildren. Pat is preceeded in death by her beloved Husband, Bobby Gene Bryant, parents, brother, Chuck Perry, and her sister, Barbara Ann Esselman. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 30th, 2024, at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave, Middletown, OH, 45005, starting at 5:00 PM- 8:00 PM. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, starting at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Woodside Cemetery. The family would like to express their gratitude for the nurses and staff at Terra Bella Assisted Living, Hearth Hospice, and Amedisys Hospice for their loving care of Pat.



