BURNS, Jill A.



Jill A. Burns, age 66 of Fairfield Township, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021. She was born September 30, 1955, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Jess and Barbara (nee Flory) Kline. Mrs. Burns worked in the billing department at Fort Hamilton Hospital for 25 years. She was an avid animal lover, especially her dogs



Sunshine, Tiny, Lucy, and Gus. She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, and watching basketball. She is survived by her husband William "Bill" Burns; two children William "Bill" (Katherine) Burns and Nicole Burns; five grandchildren Ella Burns, Chloe Allen, A.J. Allen, Luca Burns, and Lana Burns; and siblings Amy Reid, Steve Schoening, Jess (Susan) Kline, Tom (Cindy) Schoening, and the late Hank (Pam) Kline. A memorial gathering will be held at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Friday October 22, 2021, from 5:00 PM until the time of the memorial service at 6:00 PM.



