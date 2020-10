Alva W. Bussard Jr.



6/14/1929 - 10/31/2001



The pain of life without you has been so hard to bear.



But our shared moments, or



hearing your favorite songs, Helps to soften the heartache of despair. We remember your great smile and your story-telling ways, Your devotion to God, to your family and friends. Your positive attitude that kept you strong on the worst of days.



Love Always,



Anna, Lori & Family, Alvina & Family